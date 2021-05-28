Lewis & Clark County Library prepares for summer with a variety of activities

LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY — Summer is nearly here and that means it is time for the Summer Library Program.

While the Lewis & Clark County Library will not be offering in-person programming this summer, there is a host of activities set to kick off June 1st and run through July 2021. The theme for this year’s Summer Library Program is ‘Tails and Tales’ and each week highlights different types of animals. Participants can join in on a summer reading challenge, weekly craft kits, activity booklets, virtual programs, and a pet supply drive.

The county library says in a press release, the Summer Library Program does look different this year than it has in the past. Staff says the library is not ready to host crowds of people inside their facility. Lewis & Clark Library Children’s Librarian, Molly Hudson, explains that “our goal for the Summer Library Program is to offer engaging, safe, and interactive experiences.”

Below is the list of Summer activities (information provided by Lewis & Clark County Library):

Summer Reading Challenge: Let’s Read 1,000 books as a Community! Using Beanstack, anyone between the ages of birth to 18 who reads 10 books (and logs it into their Beanstack account) will get to select a free book to keep. Patrons will need to create an account with Beanstack , if they haven't yet, and register to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge.

Craft Kits: Each month the Library will offer Busy Bags for toddlers and young preschoolers, in addition to Teen Craft Kits. Every week there will be a new Craft Kit for older preschoolers and elementary aged children that goes along with the weekly theme: Birding Binoculars, Articulated Snakes, Lion Puppets, Rodeo Horse Puppets, Finger Snails, Kangaroo Pouches, Arctic Animal Snow Globes, and Pet Magnets.

Activity Booklet: Library staff created a Summer Library Program Activity and Coloring Booklet that contains information about the Summer Library Program, the Summer Reading Challenge, reading suggestions that go along with the weekly themes, weekly riddles, and other activities.

Virtual Programs: The Library will be linking to a virtual program series through the Museum of the Rockies, called “Digging Into Dinosaurs.” In addition, there will be virtual programs with ZooMontana on June 22nd and July 20th.

Pet Supply Drive:

In honor of the Tails and Tales Summer Library Program theme, the Lewis & Clark Library is hosting a supply drive for the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. Donations can be dropped off at any of the Lewis & Clark Library locations between June 1st and July 21st. Please make sure all donation items are on the accepted donation list.

Donation list:

Unscented Cat Litter

Science Diet Cat and Dog Food

Quiet Cat Toy (no bells or squeakers)

Kongs (all sizes, X-Large most needed)

Nylabones

Snuggle Safe Pet Warmers

Cat Hut Beds

Dog Beds

Treat Pouches

Bleach and Clorox Wipes

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Original Dawn Dish Soap

Paper Towels

Zip Ties

Copy Paper

Office Supplies

For Augusta patrons, the Augusta Library Branch is hosting a supply drive for Bright Eyes Shelter in Choteau. The Bright Eyes Shelter is in need of the following items:

Doggy Water Bottles

Cat Toys

Kongs (all sizes)

Nylabones

Snuggle Safe Pet Warmers

Cat Hut Beds

Treat Pouches

Bleach and Clorox Wipes

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Original Dawn Dish Soap

Paper Towels

Zip Ties

Copy Paper

Office Supplies

For more information about the Augusta supply drive, and accepted donation items, please contact the Augusta Library Branch at (406) 562-3348.

Summer Library Program Weekly Themes:

Week 1, June 1 - 7: Birds

Week 2, June 8 - 14: Reptiles

Week 3, June 15 - 21: Safari Animals

Week 4, June 22 - 28: Rodeo and Farm Animals

Week 5, June 29 - July 5: Patriotic and Montana Animals **No Craft Kits this week**

Week 6, July 6 - 12: Snails and Mollusks

Week 7, July 13 - 19: Marsupials

Week 8, July 20 - 26: Arctic Animals

Week 9, July 27 - 31: Pets