Lewis & Clark Public Health hoping for public input on Community Health Improvement Plan

HELENA — The Healthy Together Steering Committee releases a community health assessment every three years. The 2024 assessment was published in December and now its findings are being used to help develop a plan to improve the health of the entire community.

LCPH is holding meetings about chronic disease and behavioral health.

Officials hope the public attends the meetings to help better understand these topics, how they impact the community, and develop strategies to address them.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A copy of the 2024 Lewis and Clark County Community Health Assessment at Lewis & Clark Public Health on Feb. 10 in Helena, Mont.

Katie Loveland is a Facilitator for the Community Health Improvement Plan and Lewis & Clark Public Health and shared with MTN the importance of community participation at this stage of the Plan’s process.

“It’s really important to invite our community to tell us how they're experiencing health and what health concerns they see in the community," said Loveland. "We've just done a community health assessment that was published in 2024, so we have the public health data, but now we want to hear the public's voices and the voices of experts working in our community on these topics so that we can come together and really make a plan to improve the health of Lewis and Clark County."

Chronic disease will be discussed on February 19 from 10:30 am until noon at St. Peter's Health--2475 East Broadway, rooms 2 and 3. Behavioral health will also be discussed on the 19 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the St. Peter's Health Education Center at 2475 East Broadway.

Click here to read the 2024 Community Health Assessment.

