Limited free tax clinic spots available this year in Helena

HELENA — The United Way of Greater Lewis and Clark County and Rural Dynamics say they will not hold free tax help clinics this tax season due to a lack of volunteers.

Rocky Mountain Development Council and AARP will be offering their free clinics where individuals, families and seniors can get help.

According to the United Way, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the program helped around one thousand area taxpayers. The organization says the program needs three to five volunteers who are advanced certified tax preparers, along with at least seven other volunteers and one to two available locations to host the clinics.

Emily McVey, executive director of United Way of Greater Lewis and Clark Area, discussed what resources are needed to expand tax help programs in Lewis and Clark County.

“It does take a few people to do the taxes on the back end, but it does take more volunteers to do the social side of things like help people schedule their appointments, help them to coordinate their paperwork and those kinds of things," said McVey. "So, the bigger number of volunteers are more on the social side of things, but we definitely need some of the people to do the taxes.”

AARP of Montana will still offer free tax clinics in Helena on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11th at the Helena Senior Center.

A local AARP coordinator told MTN that as of Feb. 18, between 20 and 25 appointments were left for the month of March and that the organization is currently booking times and dates in April.

As of Feb. 18, 500 slots had already been filled, and approximately 100 appointments were still available. Those interested in making an appointment can call 406-616-3080. To find an AARP Tax Aid clinic near you, click here

