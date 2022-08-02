Lincoln Road roundabout opens to drivers

HELENA — The new roundabout at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue is ready for use. Although it is not fully completed, The Montana Department of Transportation says it has reached a point where drivers can use the majority of the roundabout.

The roundabout is a safer alternative to the four-way-stop that was previously at the intersection.

Construction from North Montana Avenue through the 1-15 Lincoln Road interchange is expected to be mostly completed by this fall. The project is meant to improve traffic flow and safety along the Lincoln Road corridor.

As construction continues, drivers can expect width restrictions, reduced speed limits, flaggers, single-lane traffic and delays.