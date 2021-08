Live updates: Jade Carey seeks first Olympic medal on floor

Jade Carey is the lone American gymnast in action on the second night of event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The session includes the finals for women's floor and men's still rings and vault.

Carey, competing as an individual specialist, had an off night on vault on Sunday, where she was favored to win a medal. With one more shot to medal after qualifying third behind Vanessa Ferrari and Simone Biles (who withdrew) on floor exercise, all eyes turn to Carey again tonight.

While she previously showed off a new skill, the highly difficult laid out triple-double, in warmups at the U.S. Championships, Carey is not expected to debut it tonight as she likely wants to protect her medal chances with a relatively safe routine.

On rings, Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias put up a big 15.333 in qualifications to secure the top spot, followed by China's Liu Yang with a 15.300. On vault, South Korea's Shin Jea- Hwan and Armenia's Artur Davtyan led qualifications with a 14.833 each.

Follow along with the action below.

Men's Rings

China claimed the top two spots on the podium after Liu Yang and You Hao put up massive scores in the rings final. Liu edged out his teammate by two tenths with a score of 15.500, the highest score on rings at these Olympics.

Though You had the most difficult routine of all the gymnasts in the final, Liu's impressive form won him the Olympic gold. His execution score of 9.0 was the best of the eight competitors. You claimed silver with a 15.300, and 2016 rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias won bronze with a 15.200.

Brazil's Arthur Zanetti, who has a gold on rings from 2012 and a silver from 2016, was favored to challenge for a medal but didn't get enough rotation on his triple back tuck dismount and landed on his knees. He scored 14.133 and finished eighth.

Samir Ait Said finished in fourth after earning a 14.900. The French gymnast made a triumphant return to the Olympics this year after sustaining a double compound fracture in his left leg while landing a vault during the Rio Games.

FULL RESULTS

Women's Floor

Scheduled for 4:57 a.m. ET

Men's Vault

Scheduled for 5:51 a.m. ET