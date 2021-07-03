Billings motorcyclist killed in crash in Sweet Grass County

A 30-year-old Billings motorcyclist died Friday night in a crash on the Interstate 90 off ramp in Big Timber.

The motorcyclist exited the westbound off ramp at a high rate of speed on his 2007 Yamaha and ran through a stop sign around 8:10 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lane Knows His Gun wrote in a report.

A 2007 Honda Civic, driven by a 23-year-old Blaine, Oklahoma, man, was traveling east on Highway 10 East, and the motorcyclist T-boned the vehicle, according to the report.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, died at the scene, according to the highway patrol. He was wearing a helmet.