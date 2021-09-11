Body recovered from Yellowstone River in Billings ID'd

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identified the body recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park in Billings as Gary Mollet, 71 of Billings.

An autopsy was performed, which indicated no signs of foul play, according to Linder. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim had likely been in the water a short time, possibly within hours before he was found, Linder said.

The cause of death has not been determined. Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929 or send a message on Facebook.