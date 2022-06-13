Bridges, roads closed as flooding reported in Park County

LIVINGSTON - Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said extraordinary runoff and flooding is underway in southern Park County, forcing the closure of some roads and bridges.

In a social media post, Sheriff Bichler confirmed rain on snow events is causing extraordinary runoff and flooding. US 89 South is closed between mile marker 13 and mile marker 15 due to a mudslide, rocks, and water on the roadway. Gardiner to Mammoth is closed due to rocks and water on the roadway. Reports of 4 feet of water over the roadway in Silver Gate. Carbella bridge is closed due to water on the bridge. Mol Heron bridge is impassible due to downed trees and water on the bridge. Burnside Rd. flooding from Mill Creek. The Yellowstone River stream gauge at Corwin Springs is showing record water flow. Stream gauge at Carter's Bridge is broken.

WATCH: Flooding in Park County and Yellowstone National Park

In the post, the sheriff stated that flooding is imminent in areas prone to flooding along small streams and the Yellowstone River.

"Use extreme caution around waterways. Water can continue to rise rapidly after the rain has stopped. Water on roadways is dangerous. Do not drive through moving water. We are out trying to do all we can to help keep everyone as safe as possible. Please be safe out there."