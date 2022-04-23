Watch

Carbon County welcomes new K9 officer

Posted at 9:38 PM, Apr 22, 2022
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K-9 officer into the fold.

Deputy Dan Wildin and his new partner, K-9 Beth, recently completed a 200-hour Police Service Canine Narcotics Detection and Tracking course at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

K-9 Beth, a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was imported from the Netherlands and trained by Shallow Creek Kennels.

She was purchased with a grant received from the Montana Department of Justice, in addition to a private party donation.

