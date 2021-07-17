Colorado woman killed in rollover crash near Hardin

A 19-year-old Colorado woman died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 west of Hardin.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 1995 Saturn SW2 was heading west on I-90 at mile marker 491 when it drifted to the left and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

The passenger, who was from Greeley, Colorado, was taken to a Billings hospital, where she died. The driver, a 19-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man, was taken to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital in Hardin.

Neither were wearing seat belts.

Troopers suspect drugs were involved.