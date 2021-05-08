Watch

Missoula firefighters knock down house fire at base of Mount Sentinel

courtesy of Missoula Fire Department
Missoula firefighters
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 18:37:52-04

Missoula firefighters knocked down a house fire Saturday morning near the base of Mount Sentinel above Maurice Avenue.

Firefighters responded about 5:20 a.m. to visible fire coming out of the home, with difficult access through a steep driveway, according to Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad.

Initial crews fought the fire with fire extinguishers to stop spread, then additional crews carried over 800 feet of hose up the hill to take control of the blaze.

Firefighters estimated about $35,000 in damage and $250,000 worth of property saved.

Missoula firefighters, a Missoula Emergency Services ambulance and University of Montana police responded to the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

