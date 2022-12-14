UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound

(Updated 5:00 PM, 12/14/22)

Below are photos of multiple accidents shared by people traveling I-90:

(Updated 3:40 PM, 12/14/22)

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, I-90 between Bozeman and Belgrade is down to one lane both eastbound and westbound. Traffic is moving at extremely slow speeds.

Drivers are advised to slow down, use caution, and use an alternative route if possible.

(Updated 3:15 PM, 12/14/22)

Montana Highway Patrol reported 23 accidents in Gallatin County by 3:00 PM. Most accidents did not include any reported injuries.

(First report)

Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass.

I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.

Visibility is at a quarter of a mile at the Bozeman airport at 2:30 pm.

Bozeman Fire advises drivers to use alternative routes and to expect major delays.