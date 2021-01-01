Menu

Photo Gallery: Images of the I-90 pile-up in Billings

Slick roads from a snow flurry were a factor in a 30-car pile-up in Billings on Saturday. The accident happened on the westbound bridge over the Yellowstone River near Exit 452 to Lockwood around noon. It took crews about four hours to reopen the road. There were no fatalities.

  • MHPPileup4.jpg
    A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Montana Highway Patrol
  • BenCloudPileup1.jpg
    Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Ben Cloud
  • BenCloudPileup2.jpg
    Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Ben Cloud
  • BenCloudPileup3.jpg
    Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Ben Cloud
  • BenCloudPileup4.jpg
    Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Ben Cloud
  • BenCloudPileup5.jpg
    Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Ben Cloud
  • BenCloudPileup6.jpg
    Images taken by Ben Cloud documenting the I-90 pile up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Ben Cloud
  • MHPPileup1.jpg
    A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Montana Highway Patrol
  • MHPPileup2.jpg
    A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Montana Highway Patrol
  • MHPPileup3.jpg
    A view of the I-90 pile-up on the Yellowstone River bridge in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Montana Highway Patrol
  • 022721 PILE UP CARS.jpg
    A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Photo by: Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
  • 022721 PILE UP DEBRIS.jpg
    A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Photo by: Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
  • 022721 PILE UP REDNECK TOWING.jpg
    A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Photo by: Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
  • 022721 PILE UP TOW.jpg
    A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Photo by: Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
  • 022721 PILE UP.jpg
    A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Photo by: Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
  • 022721PILE UP SMASH.jpg
    A photo taken by a tow truck driver responding to the pile-up on the I-90 Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings.Photo by: Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association / Meghan Cook
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 1.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 2.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 3.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 4.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 5.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 6.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 7.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 8.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 9.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 10.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 11.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 12.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 13.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 14.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 15.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson
  • 022721 PILE UP MIKE JACKSON 16.jpg
    Image taken by a snow plow driver documenting the I-90 pile-up in Billings Saturday.Photo by: Mike Jackson

