Long-term shelter stays at Lewis and Clark Humane Society

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Humane Society sees many animals come through its doors, and as a shelter that does not euthanize for time or space, it can be difficult for some animals to continue to be passed by.

According to a humane society, a long-term stay is an animal that has been in their care for six months or more.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Spreading awareness about the animals through community outreach, such as social media, is the primary way they try to connect an animal with a forever home.

Long-term stay animals get extra attention from staff and volunteers, who often take them on day or weekend trips.

LCHS Dog Behavior Coordinator Skylar Howard sees firsthand the effects a long-term shelter stay has on an animal's behavior.

"Some of them stop eating. Some of them show behaviors that show us that they're nervous, like pacing in the kennel, lots of vocalizations like barking, and excessive panting can all mean they're pretty stressed out," she said.

One animal in long-term care is Ruger, a four-year-old American bulldog pitbull mix.

He has been with LCHS for 130 days.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Staff say they are shocked Ruger has not been adopted, with his excitable personality and love for people.

However, they said that since he is a pitbull, people who have wanted to adopt him have been unable to due to landlord restrictions on the breed.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Howard said, "Sometimes the dogs that aren't as flashy get looked over. Ruger is a big goofball, but he doesn't look special in any way. I think sometimes it's just the dogs that aren't special, but they actually are special. It just takes a little bit longer to see that."

Adopting Ruger is free because his fee is sponsored. You can find more information about him here.