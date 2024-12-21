Longest Night Memorial to remember Helena Homeless who passed away this year

HELENA — On Saturday, the community will remember two people who died while experiencing homelessness in our community.

The memorial is held annually on the winter solstice, the longest night of the calendar year. This comes as many Montana communities face increased homelessness.

Each January, communities nationwide conduct annual point-in-time surveys, which count the number of people living on the street, in shelters, and in transitional housing.

The 2024 count tallied 181 homeless in the Helena area, an increase of 17 from 2023.

Good Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Theresa Ortega shared the importance of the Longest Night Remembrance with MTN News.

“It’s to memorialize those who have had very difficult lives and unfortunately had to live on the streets; many don’t have families, so they become family to those of us who work within the system to support them.”

The Longest Night Ceremony starts Sunday at 4:30 pm at Women’s Park on Fuller Avenue in Downtown Helena

