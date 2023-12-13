Lost Trail Powder Mountain opening for the 2023-2024 ski season

SULA — Lost Trail Powder Mountain is set to kick off the ski season later this week.

“When winter happens up here, the family’s back together,” Lost Trail Powder Mountain co-owner Scott Grasser told MTN News.

The 'family' will be back together this week as Lost Trail Powder Mountain is starting lifts on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for the first time this season.

“Things are looking good. We have a good solid base. The warm weather that came in after the last storm set things up nicely," Lift Operations Manager, Jesse Liebrecht explained.

Grasser detailed, “It’s just gonna be chairs 1 and 2. Our bunny hill and our transfer tow. You’ll be skiing both in Montana and in Idaho. Then we’ll be adding more chairlifts as the snow accumulates.”

The staff at Lost Trail said they can’t wait for opening day.

“You know you’re making impacts on people’s lifetime memories.” Grasser Liebrecht shared. “That’s always exciting too just seeing the smiles on the faces. Everybody’s doing a common thing up here and that’s enjoying the snow and being outside in the forest. [Lost Trail] has it’s magic and people find their own little piece of magic and haven up here.”

Lost Trail is a little different than other mountains in Western Montana. They are only open either four or five days a week.

“We’re a true powder mountain,” Grasser stated. "Because of that it allows a good refresh in the middle of the week. That’s always been a special part to me," Liebrecht added.

All the snow at Lost Trail comes naturally. So, leaving a few days to let the snow pile up makes for better riding for guests on the weekends.

Also, they have made things better on the mountain during the summer months.

“A lot more micro grooming of our snowpack, so we can open on lower snowpack. Clean up in our trees so we’ve got a little bit better powder skiing, a little more open just promoting forest health,” Grasser explained.

Skiing, snowboarding, and all things winter will happen at Lost Trail this season.

For their schedule, tickets, season passes, snow reports, and more go to Lost Trail's website.