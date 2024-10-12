Mail ballots sent out for November 5th Election Day

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County sent out mail ballots Friday, just before we hit 25 days until Election Day on Saturday.

MTN News

According to the Montana Secretary of State's Office, over 500,700 absentee ballots are now going to voters statewide.

Here in Lewis and Clark County, 36,162 absentee ballots have been sent, with 49 already received at the time of this report.

MTN News

After the ballot is filled out, voters must put it in the envelopes provided, sign their name, and either send it back or drop it off.

If your ballot comes damaged, you make a mistake, or you lose it, you can pick up a replacement ballot at the elections office through Election Day.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Mail ballots must be turned in to the election office or polling place by 8:00 PM on Election Day, November 5th.