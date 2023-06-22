Make Music Day makes its way to Helena

HELENA — Not only is Wednesday the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer, it’s also the worldwide event of Make Music Day.

“Music is such an important way of expressing ourselves and bringing people together in a community. And we feel really excited to have kind of an improv way to do that where it’s creative, it’s open-ended, it’s whatever you want it to be,” says co-owner at Lasso the Moon Toys, Savanna Barrett.

Helena is making sure to have its tunes heard throughout the city, joining over 1,000 other cities worldwide.

The global event, Make Music Day, is a great opportunity to hear some new bands, dance to some tunes, and maybe even start up a new instrument. Started in 1982 in France, the event is now worldwide, inviting all people and all venues to participate.

“Anyone can participate. Anyone can host. And it’s open to everyone. You can stop in for a little bit. You can try to hit all of the acts. You can participate as much or as little as you would like. And there’s no entry fee, no tickets, nothing like that, just free and accessible to the public,” says Operation Director for Downtown Helena, Jordan Conley.

Mayor Wilmot Collins was also at the event to give a proclamation inaugurating Make Music Day as a new citywide 1-day festival.

Various bands played throughout Helena featuring such genres as folk, rock, reggae, choral, and more.