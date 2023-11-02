Malmstrom airman dies after Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — An airman assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base died several days after a one-vehicle crash in Cascade County, and another airman was injured.

The crash happened on Saturday, October 21, 2023, along US Highway 89 between Belt and Monarch.

The two airmen were in a military HUMVEE along US Highway 89 at about 8 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the vehicle entered a downhill right-hand turn, and the driver "applied heavy braking" which pushed the vehicle forward as it crossed the center-line in the southbound lane.

The driver over-corrected to the left, sending the vehicle into a spin and off the road. The vehicle then rolled several times.

Both men were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls for treatment.

The driver died from his injuries on October 28;

Malmstrom officials, in a news release on November 1, identified the airman who died as 19-year old Alton S. John. The Montana Highway Patrol earlier stated that John was originally from Texas.

The injured airman, a 20-year old man originally from New Mexico and whose name has not been released, is said to be in stable condition as of November 1st.

“This is a loss that will be greatly felt by each and every member of Team Malmstrom,” said Colonel Barry Little, the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said “Our main focus will be continuing support to our injured Airman, the affected family members, and providing them with all the services available to work through this difficult time.”

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

