'Mammoth Hunt' brings ancient skills to life at First People's Buffalo Jump

People experienced what it’s like to throw atlatls and tomahawks and to shoot primitive bows and arrows during the annual Mammoth Hunt event at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch:

'Mammoth Hunt' at Buffalo Jump State Park

The event offered hands-on demonstrations of ancient hunting techniques, from throwing tomahawks and primitive archery to hurling atlatls – spear throwing tools used by prehistoric hunters to take down game as large as mammoths.

Cultural anthropologist Billy Maxwell shared survival skills used by First Peoples, while flint knapper George Bryce demonstrated the meticulous art of shaping stone tools.

Don “Doc” Worner displayed an array of mammoth and bison bones, giving guests a tangible connection to Montana’s Ice Age history.

For Jim Ray, who has taught the atlatl throwing at the Mammoth Hunt since its inception, the event is about more than showing people how to aim and throw, it's about preserving tradition.

“I'm a person that likes history and prehistory, and that's always been a big thing. You know, small child is always interested. This weapon is one of the things that comes from that,” Ray said. “I like to introduce that to people that's never even heard of it and maybe give them some connection to the old people.”

Park staff say the event is designed for all ages and no hunting license is required to participate.

“People are constantly surprised by just the ways people, you know, used to live back in the day. Folks can come out, try it out and enjoy this lovely Montana summer weather.” Said Buffalo Jump Park Manager, Clark Carlson-Thompson.

Alongside the demonstrations, guest can enjoy lunch from Vintage Nana’s Indian Taco Food Truck and explore the park’s visitor center, which highlights the cultural and historical significance of the Buffalo Jump site.

The free event continues on Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.