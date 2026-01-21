Man arrested outside East Helena High School, possible links to other crimes

EAST HELENA — There was an increased law enforcement presence at East Helena High School on Wednesday after a man was arrested outside the school.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a student noticed a suspicious-looking man allegedly going through cars in the parking lot. The student reported what he saw to the school resource officer.

The SRO detained the man and identified him as Seth Thomas Anderson. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Anderson was on conditional release, so law enforcement received permission to search his vehicle. Inside, they found a gun stolen from Broadwater County, suspected drugs, and items possibly linked to a Jan. 3, 2026, burglary at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks building on Custer Ave. in Helena.

The Sheriff’s Office told MTN that Anderson has had multiple past interactions with area law enforcement. According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Anderson has prior convictions and was in prison for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and deceptive practices.

Anderson was arrested, and no one was injured during the incident.

