Man injured in Helena home fire

HELENA — The Helena Fire Department responded to the fire on Joslyn Street on Helena’s west side at the Mobile City Mobile Home Park just after 4 a.m.

Neighbors had gone into the building before the fire department arrived and pulled out the only occupant, an adult man.

The man was taken by ambulance to Saint Peter’s Health to be treated for his burns.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and cleared the scene around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The identity of the man or his current condition has not been released.