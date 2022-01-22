Marks Lumber temporarily shutting down for renovations

HELENA — Marks Lumber is closing down for renovations to their Lumber Mill. They plan to be closed starting in mid-April for 8-10 weeks.

The lumber mill is replacing an edger and a trimmer. The current equipment they have doesn’t allow for as many cutting options and isn’t always reliable. The new equipment will give the lumber mill approximately 60% more efficiency according to owner/operator, Steve Marks.

Even though they will have to shut down operations for at least 2 months, Marks decided it was about time to make these million dollar plus renovations.

“Kinda late in my life cycle to be investing this kind of money in it, but I've got a great bunch of people working here. I want to keep them around, and keep them invigorated, and be more efficient. It's just part of the cycle that happens in business, you're gonna be here for a while you gotta keep improving,” says Marks.

Marks says that the mill is running 50-60 hour weeks right now to get in as many orders as they can before they close. They plan to re-open by mid-June to early July.

Space is limited as Marks Lumber is filling orders left and right before the shut down in April. If you have any lumber needs, the best time to call is now.

