Matching grant can help fund new building for Helena Food Share

HELENA — A new matching grant will help fund Helena Food Share’s Community Food Resource Center.

The funding comes through the Otto Bremer Trust which has already donated $40,000 this year to Helena Food Share for operational funds. The new grant will match donations for up to $250,000.

Helena Food Share must raise an equal $250,000 in order to receive the same amount from the trust. While the trust has given Helena Food Share around a year to complete the task of raising the money, HFS is hoping to have it raised by the day they break ground at their new Community Food Resource Center on July 27.

“It's a great opportunity to have their donation go twice as far. I mean, it's going to be doubled, basically, just like that. And we think it's very possible, very likely, knowing the generosity of this community and the people who want to support this project, that we’ll be able to meet that match,” says Executive Director at Helena Food Share, Bruce Day.

The $500,000 in total will all go towards their new building. Currently, HFS is spread over 3 different buildings within a 5-block radius. This new 20,000-square-foot building will allow HFS to be more consolidated. Day says that this new building will allow HFS to better serve the growing need in the community he’s seen.

“...one in seven people in our community, a large number of people, that are in need of food assistance. And, you know, the need continues to grow in our community, the demand,” says Day.

Currently, they are 85% of the way to their $10.3 million goal for this building. If they can receive this $500,000 in funding, they will be at 90% of that goal.

Day says that donations given towards the building fund should be clearly noted for their purpose so as to go towards the donor’s intent.