Mayor of Cascade resigns after more than 20 years

Murry Moore, the Mayor of Cascade, has resigned after more than 20 years working in municipal government.

“It’s been good, we’ve done a lot in the time,” Moore said. “Our infrastructure here in Cascade is in great shape, we should have everything finished up this summer. New sewage, water, getting in some sidewalks. Things are in pretty good shape, and I felt that I could easily leave, and somebody could take over and no problem.”

Looking back on the last 20 years, Moore is proud of the progress that has been made to better the town of Cascade. He attributes this progress and success to the community and his staff who have helped put in the work over the years.

“We’ve taken steps forward to bring our infrastructure up to date over the last 20 years and we should be able to sail on now for a long time without any major problems, we hope, keep our fingers crossed,” Moore said.

He said he has been reflecting on all the years he has spent working for the town of Cascade and how he’ll miss being in this role; however, Cascade will always be home.

Moore added, “Basically, it's been a very easy community to work with. They've always been supportive of what we're trying to do at city government. We have our ups and downs, but in the long run, things are great.”

The Town of Cascade also announced several days ago the resignation of Town Council President Skip Reissing.

