McDonald's files plans for the former Helena Hardee's site

HELENA — According to documents filed with the City of Helena, the Golden Arches appear to be headed to the site of the old Hardee’s on Euclid Avenue.

The McDonald’s Corporation has submitted a pre-application information form for the Lundy Center property at 320 Euclid Ave.

The plan calls for demolishing the current Hardee’s building and constructing a new 4-thousand square foot building with a two-lane drive-through.

MTN News

If completed, this would make the third McDonald’s location in Helena.