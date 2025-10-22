McDonald's files plans for the former Helena Hardee's site

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HELENA — According to documents filed with the City of Helena, the Golden Arches appear to be headed to the site of the old Hardee’s on Euclid Avenue.

The McDonald’s Corporation has submitted a pre-application information form for the Lundy Center property at 320 Euclid Ave.

The plan calls for demolishing the current Hardee’s building and constructing a new 4-thousand square foot building with a two-lane drive-through.

If completed, this would make the third McDonald’s location in Helena.

The Hardee’s at the location, Helena’s last of the chain, closed on October 6.

