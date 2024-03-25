MDT seeks public comment on proposed pedestrian crossing upgrades

HELENA — Upgrades to the pedestrian crossing on Last Chance Gulch between Centennial and Memorial Parks could be made soon, and the Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the proposed work.

According to MDT, the proposed upgrades include the installation "of three rectangular rapid flashing beacons, curb, curb ramp, crossing, sidewalk work, surface patching, and upgrading pavement markings and signage."

The project's purpose would address vehicle-pedestrian safety by increasing visibility.

Construction is planned for 2025, depending on when the design is completed and the fund's availability.

New right-of-way or utility relocations will not be needed.

To provide ideas and comments for the proposed project, visit here or by mailing them to MDT, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. The project is called UPN 10356000.