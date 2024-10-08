Meghan Rouns' body recovered by rescue divers

HELENA — According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton, the body of Meghan Rouns was recovered from the Missouri River.

"It is with great sadness we report that Meghan was located by our search and rescue divers around 3:40 pm this afternoon. She is deceased," said Dutton.

Tuesday marked the fifth day of efforts to locate the missing 27-year-old in the McMaster Recreation area. Dogs being utilized by search and rescue had hit on a sent, leading them to the water.

Rouns was located in 11 feet of water, about 100 feet from shore. Her body will be taken to the crime lab in Missoula to help determine the cause and manner of death.

Meghan’s family, her Husband and his family wish to thank all of you who helped search for her.

"You held out for hope and gave them comfort that they were not alone in this ordeal. The members of my office and I are grateful for each and every one of you who demonstrated compassion and courage for this family. Some of you knew Meghan, some of you did not, but you came to help in time of need. Thank you," said Dutton. "To Meghan’s family, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathy."

Rouns' father called to report her missing Friday around 8 p.m. and her last known activity was a post to Snapchat around 4 p.m. that day.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Multiple family members told MTN that Rouns has a strong bond with her horse and that she enjoys trail riding.

Hundreds of volunteers and members of multiple agencies worked to locate Rouns over the last few days.