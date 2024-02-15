Memorial Park Ice Rink prepares to close for the season

HELENA — The Memorial Park Ice Rink has been open since late December. The opening and closing of the rink are weather-dependent.

Once the weather starts to be consistently below freezing during the night, the maintenance team can start adding water to the ground and building the ice up.

“They’ll start soaking the ground with water, it will freeze in the ground first and then they’re able to build the ice and we maintain that throughout the season,” said Kait Perrodin, the Recreation Program Director for the City of Helena.

Winter this year has been unusually warm and though attendance has stayed steady, they have had close more often than usual.

“We’ve had to close more for warm weather they we have in previous years but we’ve had the same numbers as we’ve had in previous year,” Kait Perrodin, the Recreation Program Director for the City of Helena said.

This year the ice rink is scheduled to close on February 25.