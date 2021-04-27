Missing Endangered Person Advisory: Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado

HELENA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Helena Police Department for Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado is a 49-year-old Native American man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175lbs, has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing denim jeans and a black dickies long sleeve shirt.

Alvarado has numerous tattoos on his chest, neck, back, and both arms. Dusty has not been seen or heard from since April 15th. He suffers from several health issues, did not take his required medication with him, and there is concern for his well-being.

If you have any information on Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado, please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8866 or dial 911.