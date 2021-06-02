Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Helena woman on Wednesday morning

HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice, on behalf of the Helena Police Department, has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Christina Kennedy.

Kennedy is 69 years old, 5 foot 7, 150 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a calf-length dress.

She left her residence Tuesday morning but did not return home in the evening as is usual.

Christina suffers from mental health issues and is off her medications so may be unstable. She has been known to walk into strangers’ homes uninvited. There is concern for her safety and well-being.

If you have any information about Kennedy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or call 911.