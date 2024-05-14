Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal Highway 93 crash

UPDATE: 12:26 p.m. - May 14, 2024

We are learning more information about Tuesday morning’s fatal crash that shut down a section of U.S. Highway 93 south of Lolo.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says a deputy was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 80.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the deputy was taken to an area hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this very difficult time,” a statement reads.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Lake County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the coroner.

No further information has been released at this time.

(second report: 12:18 p.m. - May 14, 2024)

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 80, south of Lolo, have been reopened to traffic.

(first report: 11:06 a.m. - May 14, 2024)

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 are blocked south of Lolo due to a crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol incident website, it is a fatal crash at mile marker 80.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes of Highway 93 are blocked south of Trader Brothers.

Traffic is heavily delayed in the area.