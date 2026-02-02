Post Malone, Jelly Roll coming to Missoula's Washington Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — Post Malone is bringing his stadium tour with Jelly Roll to Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on July 21, 2026 with Carter Faith.

The BIG ASS Tour Part 2 will hit stadiums and festivals across North America this summer, continuing the momentum from their highly successful partnership that drew over one million fans and grossed more than $170 million.

"The undeniable chemistry between Post and Jelly Roll proved to be a defining force on last year's tour, making it one of the most talked-about live pairings in touring," according to the announcement.

Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates, bringing her modern-meets-classic country sound to stadium stages across the run. Select festival appearances throughout the tour will further expand the reach across key North American markets.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, February 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Multiple presales will be available throughout the week, including an artist presale beginning Friday, February 6 for fans who sign up at the official website by Wednesday, February 4.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. shows beginning Wednesday, February 4, while American Express cardmembers can purchase tickets for Canada shows starting the same day.

The tour will offer various VIP packages for both Post Malone and Jelly Roll fans, including premium tickets, collectible items, and access to pre-show VIP lounges.

Post Malone recently released his debut country album "F-1 Trillion," which landed at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features collaborations with Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, and Morgan Wallen, with "I Had Some Help" spending six consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 9x diamond-certified artist earned eight 2025 Grammy nominations for his critically acclaimed country album and collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Jelly Roll, the Grammy-nominated Nashville native, debuted in the top three on the Billboard 200 with his country album "Whitsitt Chapel" and has earned four consecutive number one hits at country radio. He recently won his first ACM Award for Music Event of the Year for "Save Me."

