University of Montana President Seth Bodnar announces resignation after 8 years

MISSOULA — University of Montana President Seth Bodnar announced Wednesday he will step down after eight years leading the university, citing a desire to explore new ways to serve Montana and the nation.

Bodnar notified the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Montana Board of Regents before issuing a message to campus announcing his departure. The leadership transition will begin immediately.

"Service has always been the animating force of my life, and Chelsea and I would like to consider whether to pursue a new way to serve our state and our nation," Bodnar said.

Bodnar arrived at UM with his wife Chelsea and three young children more than eight years ago. He described his tenure as university president as "the most meaningful professional experience of my life."

During his presidency, Bodnar focused on what he called "inclusive prosperity" - ensuring every community member has the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of background or economic status.

"These words reflect a long-standing truth: When high-quality education is accessible and affordable, it transforms not just individual lives, but entire families and communities," Bodnar said.

Under Bodnar's leadership, UM reversed a decade-long enrollment decline and achieved record-high retention and graduation rates. The university significantly expanded access for low-income, first-generation, Native American and military-affiliated students.

The university nearly doubled its research award volume and earned R1 research status during his tenure. UM was named the No. 1 university in the nation for community and national service and the most military-friendly university in the country.

Bodnar oversaw the university's largest fundraising campaign ever and the largest infrastructure renewal in campus history.

"Our work has never been about 'fixing' a university," Bodnar said. "It's been about building a durable foundation for the future – one centered on students, grounded in values, and powered by belief in what public higher education can still mean in this country."

Bodnar said the university has strong leadership in place and enrollment applications for the coming fall semester are very strong. He expressed confidence the university's momentum will continue.

"This university is strong, not because of any one person, building, or program, but because of the people who show up to work here each and every day, fueled by a sense of purpose and conviction," Bodnar said.

The Montana Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Higher Education addressed the announcement Wednesday saying they're preparing a succession plan.

The following is the Board's complete statement:

The Montana Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Higher Education are preparing a succession plan in the wake of University of Montana President Seth Bodnar’s announcement today that he will resign his position.

Board members expressed gratitude for Bodnar’s commitment and leadership since he was named the University’s President in 2018.

“The University of Montana has been fortunate to be so effectively served by President Bodnar,” said Board of Regents chair Todd Buchanan. “During his tenure, he has systematically lifted the campus to new levels of excellence, positively impacting the University community and the city of Missoula in innumerable ways. The Board wishes the Bodnar family well and we thank Seth for building an outstanding leadership team that is well positioned to continue expanding the University’s positive influence across the state and around the world.”

President Bodnar leaves the helm at UM on an upward trajectory, with 5 years of enrollment growth and record high first-year student retention and 4-year graduation rates. Research has surged, and transformative campus infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring student success and wellbeing are steadily progressing.

“President Bodnar’s eight years of dedicated and skillful stewardship of the University of Montana has been remarkably impactful,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education. “His thoughtful approach to UM’s mission and his vision for higher education in Montana has firmly set the University on a successful path, which the Board intends to sustain without disruption through this transition. The Board is committed to ensuring that President Bodnar’s successor possesses the necessary drive, enthusiasm, and fidelity to excellence to guide the University of Montana into this new era.”

As chief executive of the Montana University System, Commissioner Christian will work with the Board to set an expeditious timeline to identify a pool of highly qualified candidates for the Board to hire a permanent replacement. Commissioner Christian with partner with campus leadership during the interim to ensure the campus seamlessly navigates the leadership change.