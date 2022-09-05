Watch Now
News

Actions

Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye

93N El Toro Accident Map
MTN News
93N El Toro Accident Map
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 12:40:21-04

MISSOULA - A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident near the Wye.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on US Highway 93 North near the intersection with El Toro Lane.

According to the MHP, a 79-year-old man from Plains was headed north on Highway 93 when he missed a curve, crossed the road, and collided head-on with a Chevy Trailblazer.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula where the woman passed away.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App