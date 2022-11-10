Missoula's Chick-fil-A opens for business

MISSOULA - The wait is finally over!

Missoula's Chick-fil-A welcomed its first customers on Thursday morning and long lines are expected throughout the day.

Located at 2880 North Reserve Street, Chick-fil-A is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The multi-lane drive-thru will be open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

People can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online.

Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view the delivery options that will be available.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.