After an improbably final end comeback, the U.S. mixed doubles curling team defeated Italy in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal game of the Milan Cortina Olympics. In the other semifinal, Sweden took down No. 1 Great Britain to set up a meeting with the Americans in the finale. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinals: USA, Sweden win to move to gold medal game
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.