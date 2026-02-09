Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinals: USA, Sweden win to move to gold medal game

Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinals: USA, Sweden win to move to gold medal game
Imagn
Imagn
Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin celebrate a win over Italy in the semifinals of the mixed double curling competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.
Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinals: USA, Sweden win to move to gold medal game
Posted
and last updated

After an improbably final end comeback, the U.S. mixed doubles curling team defeated Italy in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal game of the Milan Cortina Olympics. In the other semifinal, Sweden took down No. 1 Great Britain to set up a meeting with the Americans in the finale. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader