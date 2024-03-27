MLEA graduates 61 new law enforcement officers

HELENA — A new class of law enforcement officers has graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. Sixty-one new graduates are headed to 36 agencies across the state.

MLEA provides basic and advanced training for law enforcement officers across Montana. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was at Tuesday’s graduation in Helena and addressed the new graduates.

“I’m confident that today’s graduates are ready to face the challenges ahead of them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and I’m proud of what they have already accomplished,” Knudsen said in a news release. “They will be on the front lines protecting our communities and I am sure they will do so with integrity and courage.”

See a full list of graduates and the agencies they are going to here.

