MISSOULA — Monica Tranel, democrat, will officially announce her campaign launch to run for Montana's 1st Congressional District seat this week.

Tranel will kick off her campaign Monday night in downtown Missoula.

This is Tranel's second time running to represent Montana's western U.S. House district. She lost to Rep. Ryan Zinke in 2022.

Tranel will make campaign kick-off stops in Kalispell, Bozeman, and Butte this week.