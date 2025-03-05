HELENA — Women have always played an integral role in agriculture, and that is evident in Montana. In January, Governor Greg Gianforte named Jillien Streit to lead the Montana Department of Agriculture.

“In agriculture, bring your strength,” Streit said. “There is so much, it’s such a vast industry that there are so many places you fit in.”

(Watch MTN's interview with the new Montana Department of Agriculture)

Montana Ag Network: Jillian Streit brings experience, vision to Montana Department of Agriculture

The Montana Department of Agriculture supports the more than 24,000 farms and ranches across the Treasure State. It also operates over 30 programs, from regulatory programs to development and marketing programs.

As the director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, Streit’s work has international reach. The director’s office advocates for Montana agriculture at the national and international levels.

“I feel like it’s a calling in a way,” Streit said. “I’m really excited to be here.”

Streit brings a vast range of experience to the role. She grew up in Chester, surrounded by agriculture, and worked at her family’s restaurant. Then, she was an ROTC cadet while at the University of Montana, she went through Army basic training and Airborne School. When it comes to agriculture—for Streit, farming is family.

“I am so proud to be a farm wife and farm mom,” Streit said. “I’m also pretty proud of being a business entrepreneur.”

Streit moved back to Chester to help on her husband’s family farm. She handles the finances and books and helps identify new opportunities and income streams for the farm. Streit also co-founded Stricks Ag, a processing and merchandising business.

“I have a base in so many areas of the ag industry, from the grower perspective to the industry perspective, to now the government perspective,” Streit said.

Another thing Streit has perspective on—the future of agriculture.

“My kids mean the world to me,” Streit said. “The reason I want to create resilient farming practices, create resiliency in agriculture is for them, is for their future, it’s for the opportunities they want.”

Getting young people, like Streit’s own childcare, into the agriculture industry is important and something Streit is passionate about.

Whether they have a background in agriculture or not, Streit said there are so many different opportunities in the industry for the next generation.

“The table is half full right now,” Streit said. “We need more people to step up in the ag community. We need more vision, more light, more different ideas—and that’s what you bring.”