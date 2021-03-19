Great Falls will host National Ag Appreciation Week celebration

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has a new celebration to go along with National Ag Appreciation Week.

From March 21 through March 27th Great Falls will host its first-ever Ag Week celebration. The week is meant to educate the community about the booming agricultural business Great Falls has to offer, in hopes that the next generation of farmers and ranchers will be inspired.

“The Ag Industry is one of the top economic drivers here in Great Falls and Cascade County. And Just wanted to showcase what agriculture is right here in their backyard. Showing the importance of agriculture in the community and the support local, buying local. So it’s just a week to celebrate that, celebrate different businesses in the agriculture business and stuff like that,” said Kali Tuckerman, Chamber of Commerce Membership Development Director.

Ag Week festivities include videos that go behind the scenes in six businesses in great Falls. Videos will be posted on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at noon each day. The schedule:



Sunday – McCafferty Ranch

Monday – Central Ave Meats

Tuesday – Pasta MT

Wednesday – Farm Power Malt

Thursday – Mighty Mo Brew Co

Friday – Cargill

Game cards and promotions at 14 businesses around Great Falls will also be part of the celebration. Visiting the business on the game card will allow you to be entered in a raffle for a mystery prize. Download the game card, and visit three businesses listed for one entry; five businesses for two entries; 10 businesses for three entries. If you visit all the businesses listed, you will earn five entries to win.



2J’s Fresh Market – 105 Smelter Ave NE

Central Ave Meats – 422 Central Ave

Fastenal – 4212 North Star Blvd

Hoven Equipment – 4181 N Park Trail

Johnson Distributing – 1021 3rd St NW

Midway Rental – 1526 River Dr N

Mountain View Co-op – 2200 Old Havre Hwy

Normont Equipment – 2101 9th Ave NW

RDO Equipment – 4900 Tri-Hill Frontage Rd

Roadhouse Diner – 613 15th St N

Sports City Cyclery – 101 57th St S

Torgerson’s – 4701 River Dr N

Western Ranch Supply – 4000 River Dr N

Wheat Montana – 1116 9th St S

For more information, click here to visit the Ag page on the Chamber website .