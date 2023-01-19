MAGIE kicks off in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, the Montana Agricultural & Industrial Exhibit - also known as MAGIE - kicked off its 43rd annual three-day event at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, featuring scores of exhibitors from across the country.

The expo features various exhibitors from across the country, and even parts of Mexico and Canada. According to the event's website, it is the largest Ag show in the state of Montana. The event features all facets of agriculture, equipment, and technology.

Brian Collier operates Crop Packaging Specialists in Wichita, Kansas. The family-run business has been around since 1953, focusing on bailing supplies such as wrap and twine. Brian has been a part of MAGIE for at least ten years, and said he is glad to be back for yet another year.

"We're a pretty unique family business," he said. "We started in 1953 with my father-in-law. He was the previous owner, and his dad started it. My wife and I just recently took it over about a year and a half ago. It's just really good to have a business from the roots up, and still providing services to anyone."

Todd Parkman represented Norwood Sales out of North Dakota. He's been a part of MAGIE for 13 years. The company specializes in manufacturing farm equipment for the ag industry.

Parkman stated his reasons for wanting to be a part of MAGIE.

"When you’re in the Golden Triangle like Great Falls, it’s a great place to try to display and find new dealers for your product."

While MAGIE has been in existence for more than four decades, it always brings in new faces who are looking to either kickstart their business, or even expand upon their services.

The McLaughlin Research Institute attended MAGIE for the very first time. The Institute focuses on neurogenetic research on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other degenerative nerve diseases.

Dr. Tiffany Hensley-McBain stated, "we're trying to expand awareness on Alzheimer's disease in particularly, the fact that the McLaughlin is expanding to establish the first rural clinical trial center, focused on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease. Montanan's and Rural Montanan's have not been included in clinical trials in neurodegeneration."

On its 43rd year, MAGIE continues to connect the Ag community and develop innovative ideas for farmers and ranchers. This event aims to demonstrate how necessary the Ag industry is, and why it is an area that is growing more important than ever.

The MAGIE runs from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, January 18 and again on Thursday, January 19; and from 9am until 4pm on Friday, January 20.