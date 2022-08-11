Watch Now
Montana Ag Network: goats provide a variety of products

Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 11:53:22-04

CONRAD — Reporter Lindsey Stenger visited Windrift Hill in Conrad, where dozens of goats provide a variety of products, from soap to skin lotion to milk.

Dick and Deena Maier, along with their daughter and two sons, run this family business. Click here to visit the website.

