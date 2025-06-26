Montana Ag Network: Tiny but Mighty - Chance Farm Thrives with 30+ Varieties on Just 5 Acres

BOZEMAN — Tucked away in Bozeman, Chance Farm may be small in size, but its impact is growing fast.

The operation grows more than 30 varieties of vegetables on just under five acres. From leafy greens to lavender, it’s one of only three produce farms in the Bozeman area and the smallest.

Founder Josh Chance started the farm in 2018 with a vision of feeding the community fresh, nutrient-rich food.

“There is a lot to be said about having fresh food that hasn't come across from California,” Chance said.“That time that it can lose quality and even nutrient value. Individuals can get to know who's growing their food.”

Today, Chance Farm supplies local produce to farmers markets, grocers, and 14 restaurants — including Revelry, SHAN, and even the Yellowstone Club.

But on Wednesday morning, they fed more than just customers.

In partnership with the Montana Farmers Union, Chance Farm opened its gates to the public for a special tour. Attendees walked the rows, learned about organic growing practices, and discussed the future of small farms in Montana.

“It’s been a wonderful and eye-opening experience to see what small and kind of diverse farming is doing for the Gallatin Valley,” one visitor said.“The local food system is very important here.”

Samantha Ferrat, an ambassador with Montana Farmers Union, said interest in food transparency is growing.

“The general public really does want to know where their food comes from,” Ferrat said.“So knowing your farmer, your producer, your rancher is a really great way to uphold our integrity of agriculture.”

As visitors “oohed” and “ahhed” over microgreens and broccolini, Chance said tours like this go beyond education — they help small farms grow their reach.

“To get access to a larger community... we can be known a little bit better and it makes it easier for us to continue to grow,” he said.

Now, Chance Farm is looking toward its next chapter: leasing 10 acres to expand production.

“That’s really the next step,” Chance said. “Just another expansion so we can continue to provide to the community in a larger way than we have, with the same quality of produce.”

Want to try Chance Farm veggies yourself?

You can find them weekly at the Bozeman, Gallatin Valley, and Big Sky farmers markets.