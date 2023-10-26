Montana Ag: Wilsall ranch becomes first certified bird-friendly bison ranch in Montana

The North Bridger Bison Ranch in Wilsall is celebrating becoming the first Audubon Certified Bird-Friendly Bison Ranch in the state.

“Getting the certification feels great. We love nature, we love birds, we love wildlife, and so we’re thrilled, we’re really excited about it,” said Matt Skoglund, founder of North Bridger Bison.

The North Bridger Bison Ranch started from scratch back in 2018 and has grown from a herd of 95 to a herd of 150.

The Wilsall area is home to a diverse wildlife ecosystem, and the certification of the ranch exemplifies Skoglund's effort to create a meaningful home for birds through meaningful grazing and proper land management plan.

“Our family, we love birds and we love songbirds, raptors, waterfowl—you name it,” Skoglund said.

The future for North Bridger Bison looks bright with bird activity and plenty of land for the bison to graze.