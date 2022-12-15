Montana Premium Processing gets closer to opening facility

The Montana Premium Processing Cooperative is getting closer to opening its facility in Havre.

MPPC manager Bill Jones said, "It is fairly central for producers, and there also weren't any facilities up here. The nearest USDA facility is miles and miles and miles away. There's a lot of Ag still in this area, a lot of young families, and they need waste processed or animals, and there just isn't anything."

MPPC board member Brett DeBruycker said, "I'm really excited to be part of this processing facility. I'm glad to be on the board, and I think that Montana Premium Processing that we're building up here and having Montana with Farmers Union, and Farmers Union Enterprises, and some other people, I'm really excited about. I think it's going to be a real boon to the agricultural industry here in the northern part of Montana."



