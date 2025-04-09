Toston company makes high-quality feed for equine athletes

TOSTON — The US equine industry grew 45 percent from 2017 to 2023, contributing $177 billion to the US economy in 2023 alone. That growth created a need for quality feed. The Toston startup Hay Montana is working to meet that need with Montana-grown alfalfa

Jason Noyes’ and Travis Brazill’s business, Hay Montana, is exactly as it sounds.

“We produce some of the finest alfalfa hay, you know, in the US,” said Noyes.

The high-quality second-cutting alfalfa hay brought them together.

“I called Jason, ‘Hey, I want to get some hay from you.’ Sat down on the back end of the flatbed trailer, and I started to explain to him what I saw going on in that market,” said Brazill.

The market? Premium hay for the performance horse industry, primarily in the southern United States.

“There's always been a chunk of this alfalfa that really was well suited for the equine industry, but not in the large bale package,” said Noyes.

Those who’ve worked on a ranch know hay isn’t exactly light. A large bale can weigh around 1,300 pounds. Hay Montana breaks down the bigger bales into 60-pound bales to better serve their clients.

“They need to be able to put five, six, ten bales in a horse trailer and go to a rodeo or a horse show for a few weeks at a time,” explained Noyes.

Noyes and Brazill say horse owners love the quality.

“It's completely different than what they're used to from a quality point of view of feeding their, their equine athletes,” said Brazill.

And for the two Toston farmers, the name Hay Montana means more than marketing.

“[My family] is seven generations Montana, and I know the Noyes family, multi-multi generation Montanans,” explained Brazill. “So when we say ‘Hay Montana,’ that's not a marketing tool for us. That's a pride that we’re bringing to the nation.”