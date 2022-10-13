FWP will host virtual bear safety training events for hunters

Human-bear conflicts increase in Autumn as bears gorge in preparation for hibernation and people take to the woods for archery and rifle hunting seasons.

Elk and deer rifle season opener is October 22, and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will host two virtual bear safety training events, followed by two bear spray give-away opportunities in Bozeman and Helena.

The virtual bear safety events are focused on bear awareness for hunters and will cover bear safety, biology, conflict prevention, responding to bear encounters, handling carcasses in bear country, and how to use bear spray.

The two events will be on October 14 and October 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Virtual presentations are free and open to anyone. Each event will cover the same material. Click here for the October 14 presentation; click here for the October 24 presentation.



If you are interested in learning more about hunting safely in grizzly bear country and can’t make it to one of these events, you can watch this recording of the “Bear Safety for Hunters” presentation:

FWP says preventing conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with them. Storing food and other attractants properly helps keep you safe and bears away from camp. Prepare for bear country by carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it. Learn what to do if you have a bear encounter and communicate with your companions about how to respond if you have a bear encounter.



TRENDING ARTICLES

