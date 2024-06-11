Montana Army National Guard consolidation initiated in Lewistown

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Army National Guard announced this week that the 143rd Military Police Detachment will move from Lewistown to Helena by December 31, 2024.

The agency said in a news relessae that when the military moves from the Lewistown facility the Montana Department of Administration will determine the use and next steps for the building.

“This change is being made as part of a statewide effort to build our units’ ability to train to the next level and optimize mission sets,” said Major General J. Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for Montana. “Training in Helena will allow the 143rd improved access to the training areas at Fort Harrison and the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. I want every one of these Soldiers to know that their service is valuable, and they will continue to have a home in the Montana National Guard.”

There are no job losses as part of this reorganization. All soldiers in the unit will be offered the opportunity to continue in their unit in the new location or to transfer units to remain closer to home. Retraining to a new military occupational specialty will be available as needed.

“I want to assure the citizens of Lewistown that we remain ready to assist all communities across Montana if called upon, even those without an armory,” said Hronek. “I thank you for the incredible relationship that we have built with Lewistown since 1960 and look forward to continuing to work with this great community to foster recruiting opportunities and keep a strong National Guard across the state.”

