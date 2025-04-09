Montana Army National Guard recruits prepare for basic training

HELENA — New recruits of the Montana Army National Guard were at Fort Harrison over the weekend for the Devil’s Brigade Warrior Challenge. The challenge helps prepare the new recruits for basic training.

The 74 recruits came to Helena from across the state for the three-day long Devil’s Brigade Warrior Challenge. They ran through the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle courses, a ruck march, land navigation, weapons familiarization classes and more. The recruits also got to fly in Chinook helicopters.

“The Devil’s Brigade Warrior Challenge provides an opportunity for new soldiers that join the Montana Army National Guard to meet each other, compete against each other, build esprit de corps and camaraderie,” Montana Army National Guard SSgt. Nick Darko said.

The Devil’s Brigade Warrior Challenge was put on by the Montana Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program and the Bravo Company of the 3-415th Drill Sergeant Unit.